Voters approve $355 million bond to build four new campuses

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -Voters in McLennan County have voted to approve the $355 million bond that would fund the replacement of four schools within Waco ISD— Waco High School, G.W. Carver Middle School, which burned down earlier this year, Tennyson Middle School, and Kendrick Elementary School.

The bond would also fund renovations and expansion at South Waco Elementary School.

58.86 % of voters chose to approve the bond.

”It really will be a game-changer for instruction, provides much need security system upgrades, fire suppression systems,” Dr. Susan Kincannon, Waco ISD’s Superintendent said.

“Just revitalizing those schools is critical for us being able to move forward. It means attracting the best teacher to Waco ISD.”

The new G.W. Carver Middle would be large enough to accommodate students currently zoned to both G.W. Carver and Indian Spring middle schools.

The new Kendrick Elementary would be large enough to accommodate many of the students currently zoned to Alta Vista Elementary with the remaining Alta Vista Elementary students going to a renovated South Waco Elementary.

”When we started this process, we had a vision for our students and that was to change our campuses to provide modern facilities to provide collaborative spaces for instruction and just to really upgrade the type of educational experience we want for our students,” Dr. Susan Kincannon said.

The amount of the bond decreased to $355 in anticipation of insurance money the district will get to cover the damage from the fire at Carver Middle School.

Kyle DeBeer, chief of staff for Waco ISD said while the amount hasn’t been finalized yet, the estimate the district received from the insurance company is for around $17 million.

The tax rate will increase as a result of the bond, about 10 cents per $100 of assessed valuation.

Dr. Kincannon said she is thankful for the voter’s support.

“I want to thank everyone who took the time to cast a ballot in this election. The bond funding that voters approved tonight won’t just transform five school buildings. It is also an affirmation that, as a community, we are committed to providing every student in every neighborhood a safe, modern learning environment,” Dr. Kincannon said.

“Since these schools were built, the world that we are preparing our students for has changed. A few months before Waco High opened its doors as Richfield High, President Kennedy set the ambitious goal ‘of landing a man on the moon and returning him safely to earth’ before the end of the decade. Today, down the road in McGregor, SpaceX is testing the rocket engines that could take people to Mars before this decade is out. With tonight’s vote, we will be able to build schools that will prepare students for today’s world and tomorrow’s.”

Construction on the new G.W. Carver will begin in February. It is anticipated to be finished by August of 2023.

All of the other projects are expected to be completed by 2025.

