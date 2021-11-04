Advertisement

Baylor women’s basketball wraps up exhibition slate

NaLyssa Smith
NaLyssa Smith(Baylor)
By Darby Brown
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Baylor women’s basketball team finished exhibition play with a dominant win over Division II West Texas A&M.

Baylor outscored WT 92-37. NaLyssa Smith scored 34 points in 24 minutes. She was 12-of-15 from the floor and 10-for-10 from the free-throw line. The senior also had eight rebounds.

Caitlin Bickle got the start and finished with eight points, six assists, five boards and three steals. Queen Egbo had 12 points, seven rebounds and four blocks.

Baylor had 18 assists to nine turnovers. More than 50 percent of the Bears’ buckets were assisted.

Baylor will open up the regular season on Tuesday, hosting Texas State.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dale Edwards, 52, of Bruceville-Eddy, has been charged in connection with a September shooting...
Central Texas man charged after 19 shell casings found in connection with September shooting
Texas Department of Public Safety Vehicle
Texas DPS investigating auto-pedestrian crash on I-35
High speed chase
Four arrested following high speed chase through central Texas
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled for 14-year-old from Texas
High winds last week caused thousands and thousands of pecans to fall, creating a lot of extra...
High winds force Central Texas pecan season into higher gear

Latest News

Baylor quarterback Gerry Bohanon (11) warms up on the sideline before an NCAA college football...
Baylor comes in at No. 12 in the first CFP Top 25
FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2012, file photo, TCU head coach Gary Patterson yells from the sideline...
Gary Patterson out at TCU after 22 seasons coaching Horned Frogs
Baylor quarterback Gerry Bohanon (11) warms up on the sideline before an NCAA college football...
No. 16 Baylor comes from behind to defeat Texas
Ashley Vensel doesn't let her diabetes stop her from being one of UMHB's best soccer players
Diabetic soccer player doesn’t let disease slow her down