Baylor women’s basketball wraps up exhibition slate

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Baylor women’s basketball team finished exhibition play with a dominant win over Division II West Texas A&M.

Baylor outscored WT 92-37. NaLyssa Smith scored 34 points in 24 minutes. She was 12-of-15 from the floor and 10-for-10 from the free-throw line. The senior also had eight rebounds.

Caitlin Bickle got the start and finished with eight points, six assists, five boards and three steals. Queen Egbo had 12 points, seven rebounds and four blocks.

Baylor had 18 assists to nine turnovers. More than 50 percent of the Bears’ buckets were assisted.

Baylor will open up the regular season on Tuesday, hosting Texas State.

