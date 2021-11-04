Bell County deputy who saved unresponsive infant’s life honored with Rise Award

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Bell County Sheriff’s Deputy Shawn Hearn has been honored with the 2021 Rise Award by Axon, a global public safety technologies company, for helping save the life of an unresponsive infant along a rural Central Texas highway.

On Monday, June 21, 2021, Hearn received a 911 call from a foster mother who said her 14-day-old baby had turned blue and became unresponsive while they were traveling in a vehicle.

After arriving at the scene on the side of the road on East U.S. Highway 190 near Heidenheimer, Deputy Hearn immediately began performing CPR on the infant, and continued to do so for nine minutes until EMS arrived on scene. Once paramedics arrived on scene, the baby girl began breathing on her own and was taken to a hospital for further treatment.

The Bell County Sheriff’s Office and Deputy Hearn will both receive a $7,500 Axon grant “to be put towards their foundation in support of community programs,” Axon announced.

“Axon’s RISE Awards showcase the extraordinary courage, compassion and dedication to community demonstrated by officers, agencies and community organizations across the country,” said Axon CEO and founder Rick Smith.

“From the individual officers who put their lives on the line each day, to public safety agencies who work tirelessly to protect and enhance their communities, to community organizations who work hand in hand with public safety leaders to build a better future, Axon is incredibly proud to highlight those doing inspiring work in the world. Our hope is that the stories of heroism and valor highlighted through these awards will inspire others as much as they inspir

The Sheriff’s Association of Texas earlier in the year honored Hearn with its Greg McFarlan-Max Banks Texas Lawman of the Year Award.

