COVID-19 antibody infusion center opens in Milam County

ROCKDALE, Texas (KWTX)- A free monoclonal antibody infusion site is now offering treatment to COVID-19 patients in rural Milam County.

The antibody infusion is not a vaccine, rather, a treatment that introduces extra biological defenses to help a person’s immune system fight COVID-19.

The Milam County clinic located in Rockdale is funded and staffed by the State of Texas. The staff running the clinic are from a mobile clinic company called Gotham.

“We have patients who, before they even leave the clinic, tell us they’re feeling better,” said Elisabeth Sanchez, the nurse practitioner in charge of the Milam County Clinic.

The facility is set up temporarily in the building of the old Little River Healthcare Hospital building, which closed in 2018.

Milam County Judge Steve Young said the county has been working for weeks to open up an antibody infusion clinic. He said the county even attempted to open one on its own before the state stepped in to set up the clinic through funding from the Texas Department of Emergency Management.

“We wanted a clinic here because it keeps a COVI-19 positive person from driving to Waco or Austin to get treatment,” Young said. “It’s just one more arrow in our quiver for treating modalities of this deadly virus.”

Since the clinic opened on Monday, Young said, nurses have treated about ten COVID-19 patients.

Patients coming into the clinic will receive the Regeneron treatment through a 30 minute-long IV drip followed by a 30-minute waiting period.

The clinic is open to any person older than 12 years-old who is sick with COVID-19. The patient does not need to be a resident of Milam County.

Patients do need a positive COVID-19 test result and a referral from a healthcare provider. Sanchez, however, said they can assess and provide referrals for patients who do not have a provider.

The clinic will be open Friday from 9 p.m. to 4p.m. The state said it could keep it open longer if demand increases.

To schedule an appointment for a free infusion, you can call the clinic at (512) 853-0208.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.