COVID-19 vaccine for Central Texas kids 5 and over available Friday

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Local health officials announced Wednesday, they’re preparing to rollout the COVID-19 vaccine to kids as young as five thanks to Tuesday’s approval of Pfizer’s latest vaccine version by the Centers For Disease Control.

“This is one more age group that we can protect, and definitely a vulnerable group, so we’re very exited about it,” said Kelly Craine, Public Information Officer at the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District.

Craine said they pre-ordered Pfizer’s vaccine, which the CDC approved for kids age five to eleven Tuesday following the FDA’s approval Friday, in anticipation of high demand.

“We didn’t know what time we were going to find out but we knew it was coming, and trying to get ready for this day we’d already pre-ordered vaccines, so all we needed was the approval and the vaccine,” Craine told KWTX Wednesday. “So now we are ready to go, we’re ready to accommodate the needs.”

And for some families, the need is great.

John Copp, of Waco, is the father of two disabled sons who have essentially been quarantining going on two years.

They boys, who attend Midway ISD, haven’t been back to campus and have been learning at home since Spring Break 2020.

“It turned into a very long Spring Break, the boys have been home with us,” said Copp. “It’s been something that’s been very hard mentally, but it’s been worth it just to know that we’re doing everything we can to keep them safe this time, and that’s why we are so excited to finally get the news and hear that they’re going to have the vaccine available.”

His older son is 13 and already vaccinated, but they’ve been counting down the days until this vaccine was available for their younger son who is nine-years-old.

“This is going to be huge for our family,” said Copp. “Of course, we don’t see this as a magic remedy, but we do know at least once they have the vaccine, it will give them better protection than they have now, we’re finally going to start getting back out into the public and I guess as everyone would say a ‘normal life’ and get back to our routine.”

While Copp’s sons are in need of extra protection, local doctors say it’s a good idea for all kids to get it to protect those at high risk--young and old.

“Kids were immensely affected by the illnesses and the deaths of their grandparents, their parents, their coaches, their teachers, so much of that affected kids negatively in so many ways,” said Dr. Dominic Lucia, Chief Medical Officer at McLane Children’s Hospital in Temple. “When you look at yet another tool to keep our communities safer, another range for the vaccine to be given to, it all sort of ties it together in getting this behind us.”

Lucia says this children’s vaccine is critical in turning COVID-19 from a pandemic to endemic.

While rare, he says he’s seen children die from COVID-19 thanks to the Delta variant.

The father of five says his older children are already vaccinated and now his younger ones can, and will be soon, too.

“The data, although it’s not a massive sample size like some people would like, it’s very reassuring,” said Lucia.

Craine says, now that 75 percent of McLennan County’s elderly population is vaccinated, they’re focusing on kids and will be partnering with schools, many of which, like Connally ISD, have experienced coronavirus-related tragedies.

“Connally has been hit hard, they’ve been hit too hard by COVID, and the vaccine can stop that,” said Craine. “This gives people the power.”

Starting Friday, the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District will have the children’s doses available at their offices on West Waco Drive: appointments can be made but walk-ins are welcome.

The children’s vaccine will also be available at two mobile clinics this weekend: Saturday’s will be at China Spring Intermediate School, and Sunday’s will be at the First United Methodist Church on Cobbs Dr.

