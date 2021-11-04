Advertisement

Crews respond to early morning fire in Temple

Temple crews respond to early morning fire on East Houston Avenue
Temple crews respond to early morning fire on East Houston Avenue(Temple FD)
By Arlett Ramirez
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Temple Fire & Rescue responded to reports of a structure fire in the 800 block of E. Houston Avenue early Thursday morning.

Around 2 a.m. crews first on the scene found heavy smoke and flames coming from an attached carport and small utility room.

Firefighters extinguished the flames and limited the damage to the residence.

Two people and two pets were inside the home at the time of the fire, but they escaped without injuries, officials said.

Investigators ruled the fire started in an area where an extension cord was used and plugged into a space heater to provide warmth for the pets.

