Crews respond to early morning fire in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Temple Fire & Rescue responded to reports of a structure fire in the 800 block of E. Houston Avenue early Thursday morning.

Around 2 a.m. crews first on the scene found heavy smoke and flames coming from an attached carport and small utility room.

Firefighters extinguished the flames and limited the damage to the residence.

Two people and two pets were inside the home at the time of the fire, but they escaped without injuries, officials said.

Investigators ruled the fire started in an area where an extension cord was used and plugged into a space heater to provide warmth for the pets.

