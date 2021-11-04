Advertisement

Firefighters extinguish structure fire

Fire at a temple residence
By Ashley Ruiz
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Temple Fire & Rescue responded to reports of a structure fire in the area of 805 east Houston Avenue Thursday morning around 1:43 a.m.

There the crews found heavy smoke and flames coming from an attached carport and small utility room.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguished the flames, and limit damage to the residence.

Both of the people and the 2 pets within the house were all able to escape without injury.

Temple Fire & Rescue used 8 firetrucks and 20 personnel, along with the Temple Police Department, and Temple EMS.

Investigators say the fire started in an area where an extension cord was used, and plugged into a space heater to provide warmth for the pets.

Officials say keep at least 3 feet clear around things you use to warm your home to avoid starting a fire.

