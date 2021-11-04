Friends of Waco-McLennan County Library book sale back and better than ever

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Friends of the Waco-McLennan County Library book sale is back and better than ever, after a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tens of thousands of books have been donated throughout the year, and the proceeds of the sale go to benefit the library.

“They help us provide all the wonderful services like our children’s summer reading club, they bought the mobile pop up library van, which allows us to extend our services outside the walls of the library,” Essy Day, director of library services, said. “They pay for stuff like new circulation desks really help the staff be more efficient and serve the public better. So we could not do what we do without them.”

While the sale benefits the library, it’s also a way for people to discover books, and maybe a newfound love of reading.

“It’s people finding treasures,” Kevin Tankersley, one of the library volunteers, said. “You know books that they liked as a kid that they find a copy of, they lost theirs over the years somehow, or people just finding hidden treasures with books they’ve been looking for.”

This is one of the biggest fundraisers of the year for the library, and it’s in a new location this year. In the past, the sale was held at the Waco Convention Center, but it’s now held at the BASE at the Extraco Events Center off Bosque Blvd.

Day said they’re excited about having it at the BASE this year because it’s a larger space for people to browse.

The sale runs from Thursday through Sunday. It costs $10 to get into the sale on Thursday, but it’s free the rest of the weekend.

HOURS

Thursday-Friday: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Sunday: 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.

A moonlight madness sale starts on Sunday at 6 p.m. Shoppers can bring their own bags and fill them for $10. Items in the Collectors’ Corner are 50% off.

