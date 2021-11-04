Outside of chilly mornings, we’re warming up every day into next week

Wednesday’s storms have completely cleared the area and when early morning clouds break, we’re in for a long stretch of generally sunny and eventually warm days! Although we’re anticipating warmer-than-normal high temperatures late this weekend and into much of next week, you still may want a light jacket during the morning hours since morning lows remain below normal through early Monday. Expect a cloudy and cool start to the day with morning temperatures starting out in the mid-40s. Isolated mist or drizzle may be possible, but most locations should remain precipitation and fog free this morning. Clouds likely linger through at least midday but we’re expecting to gradually shake the clouds around and after lunchtime. When sunshine returns, temperatures get a boost but the peak heating hours will be generally cloudy so we won’t warm up too fast. Midday temperatures in the upper 40s for some and low-to-mid 50s for most should warm into the upper 50s and low 60s late today, pending sunshine returns in your neighborhood. The best chance of lingering cloudiness through the day will be west of Highway 281. As clouds clear today and winds go calm tonight, we’re anticipating light frost to form in some spots. This won’t be a widespread or killing frost, but more sheltered, rural, and elevated locations have the best possibility for frost. Overnight temperatures should fall into the upper 30s for most but low 40s are expected east of I-35. The possibility of frost starts out when temperatures drop to around 37° or 38° and we’ll be close to that near and mainly west of I-35.

Sunny skies are expected to hang around each and every day through early next week but cloudiness will eventually return ahead of a mid-week storm system next Wednesday or Thursday. Sunny skies will warm temperatures into the mid-60s Friday, into the upper 60s Saturday, and then into the low-to-mid 70s Sunday. Breezy south winds start to return Sunday through the middle of the week thanks to the approaching storm system. The increasing winds will cause partly-to-mostly cloudy skies to return Tuesday and Wednesday but highs should remain in the mid-to-upper 70s. Next week’s cold front may not arrive until next Thursday or maybe next Friday, but a weak disturbance could pull through Wednesday and may spark scattered rain before the front gets here. There’s a lot of uncertainty regarding whether or not the lead storm system will arrive Wednesday or if things will line up to bring us the highest rain chances with the front on Thursday, so keep checking back in with us for the latest updates. Veterans Day rainfall is possible, however rain isn’t guaranteed!

