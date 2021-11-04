Parents on both sides of alleged assault in Caldwell ISD speak out at school board meeting

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - It was a full house at the school board meeting in Caldwell, as many came out to voice frustrations over the school district’s handling of an alleged attack on a school bus.

It’s the first time the Caldwell ISD school board met since that incident and the arrest of four students that followed. There were a handful of people who couldn’t fit inside because the turnout was so large. Those who spoke Wednesday voiced a number of concerns, from some demanding accountability to others asking for people to act more responsibly.

“We are upset because right now, it looks like Caldwell ISD does not know the difference between right and wrong. Something has to be done. Someone needs to step up and take action,” parent Krista Zwernemann said when she addressed the board during public comment. “We are upset about the fear and humiliation that she felt that night. We are upset about the emotional trauma that she will endure for the rest of her life. But we are completely outraged by the fact that Caldwell ISD did not follow through with an appropriate punishment for those involved.”

“We are also asking for the resignation of two of your CISD employees and one of your CISD board members,” parent Jennifer Dalley said during her 4-minute time allotment. “Our students at Caldwell ISD do not feel safe in the hands of our educators today. I, along with other people here today, know that this is not something that has gone on in our school district before. Yes, bullies are present, but this was not something that happens all the time. Y’all need to stand up and fight for our children, not just these four.”

Others were upset about the lack of communication that’s come from the district about what happened or a plan to respond to it.

“My faith is broken in this administration,” parent Martha Rodriguez said. “I’ve begun to consider withdrawing my student and seeking an alternative form of education for her. This administration needs to consider how to assure parents that this was a fluke on your part, that the administration does care, and will not repeat this mistake. I had to hear about this incident through the media, and I’m still waiting on the school to release some form of a statement.”

Of the five parents who addressed the board, one was a mother of one of the accused.

“I do not wish this on my worst enemy,” Kim Cedidla said. “This has been the hardest month of many lives, and these girls have endured threats to show up and attack us in our homes, slander, character defamation, and messages telling them to go kill themselves.”

Cedidla says her family wished there was video from what happened on the school bus that day.

“My daughter begged for video that day from that school bus. It would’ve cleared us that day,” Cedidla said. “There was no video. We would’ve been cleared.”

Another parent asked for healing to come from both sides.

“I’m asking you to stop and think about what you’re doing, to show some grace, to show forgiveness,” Mindi Ofczarzak said. “We are all members of this community. I look out here, and so many of you are my friends, on both sides of this. You can tell where my heart is, but you’re all my friends.”

There was also one additional speaker who is a Caldwell ISD student. He said he wanted to see more punishment for the accused.

By policy, the board couldn’t respond to any comments made Wednesday, but did issues a statement saying it will continue to hold true to its mission serving the community and each student.

As far as the investigation is concerned, it’s happening in Milam County since that’s where the incident occurred. KBTX learned Wednesday that investigators there obtained a search warrant for the four students’ phones. What happens next will be up to the county’s district attorney.

Caldwell ISD Superintendent told KBTX after Wednesday’s meeting he intends to post a video update on the district’s website on Monday.

You can watch Wednesday’s school board meeting below:

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.