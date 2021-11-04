Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 11.4.21

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Here is this week’s Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas:

Taqueria El Mexicano Grill at 1420 North Valley Mills Drive in Waco got an 81 on a recent inspection.

According to the health worker, there were spoiled onions with the good onions, and there were sewer and house flies on them.

There was bug spray above the tortillas, missing soap at the bar sink, and missing food labels.

The vent-hoods were dripping with grease and there were puddles of water on the floor.

This place had six repeat violations so the restaurant needed a re-inspection.

_____

Burger King at 505 East Rancier Avenue in Killeen got a 96 on a recent inspection.

According to the health worker, the hand sink faucet was leaking.

There were dirty trash cans, moldy green metal racks in the walk-in cooler, and dirty fan guards.

______

Jasons Deli at 3213 East Central Texas Expressway in Killeen got a 98.

According to the health worker, there were some repeat violations here.

The workers needed to clean all of the racks in the cooler because of a buildup of mold.

They needed to clean all of the dirty lowboy gaskets and remove trash from inside the freezer.

_______

This week’s Clean Plate Award winner is Jolly’s at 874 South Fort Hood Street in Killeen.

This is a family owned and operated spot that serves breakfast, American, BBQ, and soul food. It also offers several vegan options.

Who’s up for some jalapeno poppers, jerk chicken, sweet potato fries, collard greens, and some sweet tea?

This spot also has desserts.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.