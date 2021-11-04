Advertisement

Rising need for food in Central Texas, especially in ‘food deserts’

By Katie Aupperle
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -Local organizations say the pandemic is fueling an increase in the need for food for low-income communities, especially, in so-called “food deserts.”

Shepherd’s Heart offers food in its pantries throughout Waco. It also employs a mobile food pantry to deliver food and water to communities in the area.

“We’ve seen a surge in needs over the last couple of months,” said Shepard’s Heart Executive Director Robert Gager.

It is increasingly difficult for people living in the food deserts to find food and other resources. “What that really means is there are stores out along the periphery of the city and not very much in the inner city,” Gager said, “They are not within walking distance for them to get fresh, nutritious food.”

Gager said people who do have access to a store are encountering another pandemic-related barrier: food and product shortages.

“Because people are hearing about it, now there is a little bit of food fear going on and, so they are looking for more, so they might stock up,” Gager said.

“There’s things that I might get at the store that isn’t there at times, but these are families that need more food for their kids.”

Gager said that’s why they offer 16 different sites every month to find food. His food pantry is also starting new partnerships with other entities, like Waco High School.

“We offer it because they need it,” Keli Jackson Freeman, the Parent and Community Involvement Specialist at Waco High, said.

“We are here to do it because it’s not just families but students as well that need it.”

There is such a need that Waco High has started a food pantry right within their school for students and their families. They say they have already given out about 200 bags of food to those in need.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dale Edwards, 52, of Bruceville-Eddy, has been charged in connection with a September shooting...
Central Texas man charged after 19 shell casings found in connection with September shooting
The black Dodge truck seen across the area which looks identical and is even branded with the...
‘Yellowstone’ inspired truck turning heads in Central Texas
Killeen police say a Killeen ISD student has non-life threatening injuries after being hit by a...
Killeen ISD student hit by car near Ellison High School
Texas Department of Public Safety Vehicle
Texas DPS investigating auto-pedestrian crash on I-35
A group of friends refilled an emptied candy bowl with treats from their own trick-or-treat...
Kids refill empty Halloween bowl while trick-or-treating

Latest News

Rising need for food in Central Texas
Rising need for food in Waco
A warrant for aggravated assault with a firearm was issued for 20-year-old Ja’Mountae Brazell...
Temple Police arrest suspect in shooting that left four wounded
Texas Governor Greg Abbott and U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland.
Justice Department sues Texas over new voting law, targeting restrictions on mail-in ballots and voter assistance
Taqueria El Mexicano
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 11.4.21