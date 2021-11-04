Advertisement

Temple Police arrest suspect in shooting that left four wounded

A warrant for aggravated assault with a firearm was issued for 20-year-old Ja’Mountae Brazell...
A warrant for aggravated assault with a firearm was issued for 20-year-old Ja’Mountae Brazell on November 3.(Bell County Sheriff's Office)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police on Wednesday, November 3 arrested Ja’Mountae Brazell, 20, and jailed the man at the Bell County Jail on a charge of aggravated assault with a firearm for a shooting that left four people wounded.

Officers were dispatched to the 900 block of S 24th Street at about 8:20 p.m. on Sunday, September 12. Police said four victims suffered non-life threatening injuries.

This case is still under investigation. Anyone with information should call the department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 254-298-5510 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

