Temple Police arrest suspect in shooting that left four wounded

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police on Wednesday, November 3 arrested Ja’Mountae Brazell, 20, and jailed the man at the Bell County Jail on a charge of aggravated assault with a firearm for a shooting that left four people wounded.

Officers were dispatched to the 900 block of S 24th Street at about 8:20 p.m. on Sunday, September 12. Police said four victims suffered non-life threatening injuries.

This case is still under investigation. Anyone with information should call the department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 254-298-5510 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.