Texas police officer dies 3 days after being shot

Kingsville Police Department Senior Patrolman Sherman Otto Benys Jr. died Thursday morning.
Kingsville Police Department Senior Patrolman Sherman Otto Benys Jr. died Thursday morning.(Courtesy CBS DFW)
By CBS DFW Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KINGSVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A Texas police officer has died three days after being shot while responding to a reported domestic disturbance.

Kingsville Police Department Senior Patrolman Sherman Otto Benys Jr. died Thursday morning after being was airlifted to a Corpus Christi hospital, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

Police said Benys was shot Monday afternoon as he and other officers responded to the call in the southern Texas city near the Gulf Coast, about 370 miles southwest of Dallas.

A 40-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the shooting, police said, and an investigation is ongoing.

