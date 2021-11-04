Advertisement

United Airlines to suspend service at Killeen, College Station airports

File Photo: United Airline CRJ-550
By KWTX Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
(KWTX) - United Airlines announced the suspension of service to the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport (GRK), along with seven other regional airports in the United States, effective January 4, 2022.

The airline is also pulling out of Easterwood Airport in College Station, according to a news release from the Texas A&M University System, which owns the airport.

United Airlines blamed pandemic-related shortages, including limited regional aircraft availability, as well as limited pilots and crews nationwide, as the reasons for the suspension.

The airline had been offering service at the The Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport for 20 years. Suspension of service at GRK will result in the loss of approximately 100 seats per day, said a City of Killeen spokesperson.

GRK will continue its partnership with American Airlines, which offers in between six to eight flights per day to the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport (DFW).

The City of Killeen said GRK will also “aggressively” pursue opportunities with other carriers. It also plans to continue to work with United Airlines to find a path forward by mid-2022, with the “potential return of the carrier when market conditions improve.”

Texas A&M Chancellor John Sharp said United’s decision to suspend service at Easterwood would be devastating to the university system. “We’re doing everything we can to get them to change their mind,” Sharp said.

United had been operating at Easterwood Airport since the 1980s and currently offers two daily flights to Houston. Without United’s flights, the airport will only be left with three American Airlines flights each day to Dallas-Fort Worth, the news release from Texas A&M states.

