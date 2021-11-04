Advertisement

A Winter-Like Start Friday But Normal Highs Return Soon

By Elliot Wilson
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We stay pretty cool this evening with temperatures in the upper 50′s to start. We dip to the low 50′s after sunset, then to the mid 40′s by 10pm. Get ready for a winter-like start Friday morning as lows will be in the upper 30′s! Luckily we’ll warm up at a decent pace after sunrise, with temperatures in the mid 50′s at lunchtime and highs in the low to mid 60′s during the afternoon. Friday night football will be chilly with kickoff temperatures in the mid 50′s, closing the games in the upper 40′s, so get the jackets ready!

Highs get back to normal this weekend, especially on Sunday when we get back into the mid 70′s. We keep the 70′s to start next week, with a cold front moving in at the end of the week. We’ll get some showers with that front on Thursday and Friday, with highs looking to cool into the 60′s by next weekend.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dale Edwards, 52, of Bruceville-Eddy, has been charged in connection with a September shooting...
Central Texas man charged after 19 shell casings found in connection with September shooting
The black Dodge truck seen across the area which looks identical and is even branded with the...
‘Yellowstone’ inspired truck turning heads in Central Texas
Killeen police say a Killeen ISD student has non-life threatening injuries after being hit by a...
Killeen ISD student hit by car near Ellison High School
Texas Department of Public Safety Vehicle
Texas DPS investigating auto-pedestrian crash on I-35
A group of friends refilled an emptied candy bowl with treats from their own trick-or-treat...
Kids refill empty Halloween bowl while trick-or-treating

Latest News

Winter-Like Temperatures Friday Morning with Normal Highs Returning Soon
KWTX Fastcast Images
Outside of chilly mornings, we’re warming up every day into next week
Sean's Thursday Fastcast
FastCast
Rain Lingers This Evening with Drier and Warmer Weather For The Weekend