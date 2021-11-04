A Winter-Like Start Friday But Normal Highs Return Soon

We stay pretty cool this evening with temperatures in the upper 50′s to start. We dip to the low 50′s after sunset, then to the mid 40′s by 10pm. Get ready for a winter-like start Friday morning as lows will be in the upper 30′s! Luckily we’ll warm up at a decent pace after sunrise, with temperatures in the mid 50′s at lunchtime and highs in the low to mid 60′s during the afternoon. Friday night football will be chilly with kickoff temperatures in the mid 50′s, closing the games in the upper 40′s, so get the jackets ready!

Highs get back to normal this weekend, especially on Sunday when we get back into the mid 70′s. We keep the 70′s to start next week, with a cold front moving in at the end of the week. We’ll get some showers with that front on Thursday and Friday, with highs looking to cool into the 60′s by next weekend.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.