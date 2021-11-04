Advertisement

Woman finds 3 shot and killed, including child, in Louisiana home

By Collin Maxwell, Alex Onken, Christian Piekos and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA/Gray News) - A woman came upon the grim discovery of three bodies inside a home in the early hours of Thursday.

Dispatchers first got the call just before 2 a.m., KSLA reported.

Police said a mother of one of the residents checked the back door to the building. That’s when, police say, she discovered the bodies of two males and a female, all shot to death.

One of the victims was a 12-year-old boy.

Shreveport Police detectives are on the scene and believe the incident is domestic in nature. The nature of the deaths is currently unknown.

“Right now, we developed a suspect (profile) that we put out a BOLO on,” said Cpt. Jerry Oglee. “Driving a possibly burgundy 2016 Dodge Journey, and that’s who we’re looking for.”

The officer added that the male suspect has a violent criminal history and is considered armed and dangerous.

Police are not sure if the suspect is still in the area or is traveling south.

Copyright 2021 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dale Edwards, 52, of Bruceville-Eddy, has been charged in connection with a September shooting...
Central Texas man charged after 19 shell casings found in connection with September shooting
The black Dodge truck seen across the area which looks identical and is even branded with the...
‘Yellowstone’ inspired truck turning heads in Central Texas
Killeen police say a Killeen ISD student has non-life threatening injuries after being hit by a...
Killeen ISD student hit by car near Ellison High School
Texas Department of Public Safety Vehicle
Texas DPS investigating auto-pedestrian crash on I-35
New designs for G.W. Carver Middle School
Voters approve $355 million Waco ISD bond to build four new campuses

Latest News

This cover image released by Dey Street Books shows "Little Sister: My Investigation into the...
Natalie Wood was assaulted by Kirk Douglas, sister alleges
It happened after Tori Jensen's application for a religious exemption for a required COVID-19...
Unvaccinated nurse posts video to Instagram of her being escorted from hospital
A California woman battling cancer was attacked by a bear in her home. (Source: KPIX via CNN...
‘I am so incredibly lucky to be alive’: Woman mauled by bear in her home
The Friends of the Waco-McLennan County Library book sale is back and better than ever, after a...
Friends of Waco-McLennan County Library book sale back and better than ever
The release of the vaccination rules followed weeks of regulatory review and meetings with...
US mandates vaccines or tests for big companies by Jan. 4