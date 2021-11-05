Advertisement

Central Texas woman accused of abandoning puppy she was trying to rehome on Facebook

The Falls County Sheriff’s Office on Friday arrested and booked Alyce Everton into the Falls...
The Falls County Sheriff’s Office on Friday arrested and booked Alyce Everton into the Falls County Jail on a charge of cruelty to a non-livestock animal.(Falls County Sheriff's Office)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Falls County Sheriff’s Office on Friday arrested and booked Alyce Everton into the Falls County Jail on a charge of cruelty to a non-livestock animal after the woman allegedly abandoned a puppy she originally tried to rehome via a social media post.

Deputies said Everton attempted to rehome her Rhodesian Ridgeback puppy on Facebook on October 19, 2021. “Multiple people shared her post and tried to help her,” the sheriff’s office said.

“After being unsuccessful in rehoming, Everton drove to the Falls on the Brazos Park and abandoned the puppy on October 22, 2021,” the sheriff’s office said.

A deputy found the abandoned puppy at the Falls while on patrol on October 28, 2021.

The sheriff’s office attempted to locate the owner of the puppy, and with the help of the community, identified Everton as the owner of the abandoned animal.

“After an investigation, it was determined Everton did not want the dog,” the sheriff’s office said.

The Falls County Sheriff’s Office said a pet owner commits an offense if that person “knowingly, intentionally, or recklessly abandons an animal who is in the owner’s custody without making reasonable arrangements for assumption of custody by another person.”

Investigators said Everton also failed to provide food, water, care, shelter to the extent required to maintain the animal in a state of good health and failed to provide the proper veterinary care.

A Warrant was issued for Everton, and with the help of a Marlin Police officer, the woman was located, arrested and booked into the Falls County Jail.

As of Friday evening, Everton was being held on a $10,000 bond.

The Austin Boxer Rescue shelter “immediately responded and took the dog to Temple for a full exam.”

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The black Dodge truck seen across the area which looks identical and is even branded with the...
‘Yellowstone’ inspired truck turning heads in Central Texas
Taqueria El Mexicano
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 11.4.21
Kingsville Police Department Senior Patrolman Sherman Otto Benys Jr. died Thursday morning.
Texas police officer dies 3 days after being shot
Court documents state the woman singled out in this image is North Texas realtor Jenna Ryan.
Texas real estate agent sentenced to prison for actions during January 6 insurrection
File Photo: United Airline CRJ-550
United Airlines to suspend service at Killeen, College Station airports

Latest News

A Tarrant County jury found Craig Vandewege, 40, guilty Thursday. He received an automatic...
Man found guilty in slayings of his wife, baby in Texas
FILE - In this Sept. 4, 2020, file photo, Lauren Boebert, then-Republican candidate for the...
Boebert celebrates GOP wins with ‘Brandon’ dress
Beau Merryman (Source: Harrison County Jail)
East Texas man pleads guilty to distributing bomb-making instructions online
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is suing the Biden administration over new COVID-19...
Texas AG Ken Paxton sues Biden administration over new COVID-19 vaccination rules for big businesses