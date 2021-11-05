Central Texas woman accused of abandoning puppy she was trying to rehome on Facebook

MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Falls County Sheriff’s Office on Friday arrested and booked Alyce Everton into the Falls County Jail on a charge of cruelty to a non-livestock animal after the woman allegedly abandoned a puppy she originally tried to rehome via a social media post.

Deputies said Everton attempted to rehome her Rhodesian Ridgeback puppy on Facebook on October 19, 2021. “Multiple people shared her post and tried to help her,” the sheriff’s office said.

“After being unsuccessful in rehoming, Everton drove to the Falls on the Brazos Park and abandoned the puppy on October 22, 2021,” the sheriff’s office said.

A deputy found the abandoned puppy at the Falls while on patrol on October 28, 2021.

The sheriff’s office attempted to locate the owner of the puppy, and with the help of the community, identified Everton as the owner of the abandoned animal.

“After an investigation, it was determined Everton did not want the dog,” the sheriff’s office said.

The Falls County Sheriff’s Office said a pet owner commits an offense if that person “knowingly, intentionally, or recklessly abandons an animal who is in the owner’s custody without making reasonable arrangements for assumption of custody by another person.”

Investigators said Everton also failed to provide food, water, care, shelter to the extent required to maintain the animal in a state of good health and failed to provide the proper veterinary care.

A Warrant was issued for Everton, and with the help of a Marlin Police officer, the woman was located, arrested and booked into the Falls County Jail.

As of Friday evening, Everton was being held on a $10,000 bond.

The Austin Boxer Rescue shelter “immediately responded and took the dog to Temple for a full exam.”

