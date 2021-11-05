Daylight saving time ends this weekend, but some would like it to end permanently

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Turning back the clocks when daylight saving time ends is a yearly occurrence, and it seems like the debate on if the concept is a good idea is, too.

During this year’s legislative session, there were two bills introduced, one in the House and one in the Senate. While the bills didn’t pass, they would have allowed Texans to vote on whether to keep daylight saving time.

A lot of people may associate farmers and the time change, many farmers in Texas don’t like the idea.

Gary Joiner, director of communications for the Texas Farm Bureau, said farmers have been against the idea of daylight saving time since the beginning, and some farmers have even taken the idea to the Supreme Court.

Joiner said farmers in Texas tell them they would rather be on standard time, which is what we’ll be heading into this weekend.

“Every year Texas farmers and ranchers gather at our annual meeting to give us policy for the next year at the state and recommendations for the national level,” Joiner said. “This is a long standing policy at Texas Farm Bureau that central standard time should be the time for Texas throughout the year.”

Joiner said farmers and ranchers appreciate the extra daylight hours in the morning, and it’s most challenging when we “spring forward” and lose an hour.

“Sometimes it’s difficult for animals to adjust feeding schedules and some of the routines that they’ve been established,” Joiner said. “It’s just a hard transition. Really, it’s the sun and it’s the seasons that dictate when farmers and ranchers should be doing things on their farm and ranch, not so much the clock.”

States do have the ability to opt out of daylight saving time, but it requires an act of Congress to change permanently. Two states stay on standard time all year--Arizona and Hawaii.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.