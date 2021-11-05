Deck the Halls event returns to Waco Convention Center

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas inside the Waco Convention Center as The Junior League of Waco’s annual Deck the Halls event returns for its 15th year.

The event, canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic, will be held over the next three days at the convention center.

“We weren’t able to have it in 2020 so we’re really excited to be back celebrating our 15th annual Deck the Halls,” said Junior League of Waco President Caitlyn Remson.

The much-anticipated event kicked off Thursday night with the annual Ladies’ Night event in which women who purchased tickets were able to shop early while enjoying food and drinks.

The market opened to the public Friday morning at 10 a.m. for shoppers to browse through the nearly one hundred vendors who have traveled from all over the country.

The booths include everything from children’s gifts to women’s clothing and accessories, soaps, candles, jewelry, home decoration and even something for those special men in your life.

Vendors and shoppers at the Deck the Halls Event inside the Waco Convention Center (Courtesy Photo)

“You can find everything you’ll need for anyone on your Christmas list,” Remson said.

The event is organized for families to enjoy all weekend long, with additional events like building gingerbread houses and story time with Santa planned for the weekend. There’s also a bigger mission behind the fundraiser.

“We are a leadership development organization and so all of our funding goes, first and foremost, to fund our community programs,” Remson said.

The Junior League of Waco zeroed in on helping Pre-K students in the area so money raised from the four days of fun will go directly to that effort.

“The proceeds of Deck the Halls go directly back into our community programs, which all center around the power of PreK,” Remson said. “We’re really investing in our youngest learners and really getting them set up for success.”

The Junior League of Waco is giving away one thousand free copies of "Goodnight Waco," a new children's book. (Courtesy Photo)

The league provides resources to teachers and, this year, is also giving away a free copy of Goodnight Waco, a new children’s book written by four league members that celebrates all the things to love about the city, to one thousand Pre-K students in Waco ISD.

The authors were on hand Thursday night selling books and signing autographs for shoppers. The booth had a line the entire three hours of the event.

The Deck the Halls Market is open Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Click here for more information on the event.

