Advertisement

Deck the Halls event returns to Waco Convention Center

Visitors can begin shopping for holidays, enjoy Christmas activities this weekend
News 10's Julie Hays with Santa and friends during Ladies' Night at the Deck the Halls event.
News 10's Julie Hays with Santa and friends during Ladies' Night at the Deck the Halls event.(Courtesy Photo)
By Julie Hays
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas inside the Waco Convention Center as The Junior League of Waco’s annual Deck the Halls event returns for its 15th year.

The event, canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic, will be held over the next three days at the convention center.

“We weren’t able to have it in 2020 so we’re really excited to be back celebrating our 15th annual Deck the Halls,” said Junior League of Waco President Caitlyn Remson.

The much-anticipated event kicked off Thursday night with the annual Ladies’ Night event in which women who purchased tickets were able to shop early while enjoying food and drinks.

The market opened to the public Friday morning at 10 a.m. for shoppers to browse through the nearly one hundred vendors who have traveled from all over the country.

The booths include everything from children’s gifts to women’s clothing and accessories, soaps, candles, jewelry, home decoration and even something for those special men in your life.

Vendors and shoppers at the Deck the Halls Event inside the Waco Convention Center
Vendors and shoppers at the Deck the Halls Event inside the Waco Convention Center(Courtesy Photo)

“You can find everything you’ll need for anyone on your Christmas list,” Remson said.

The event is organized for families to enjoy all weekend long, with additional events like building gingerbread houses and story time with Santa planned for the weekend. There’s also a bigger mission behind the fundraiser.

“We are a leadership development organization and so all of our funding goes, first and foremost, to fund our community programs,” Remson said.

The Junior League of Waco zeroed in on helping Pre-K students in the area so money raised from the four days of fun will go directly to that effort.

“The proceeds of Deck the Halls go directly back into our community programs, which all center around the power of PreK,” Remson said. “We’re really investing in our youngest learners and really getting them set up for success.”

The Junior League of Waco is giving away one thousand free copies of "Goodnight Waco," a new...
The Junior League of Waco is giving away one thousand free copies of "Goodnight Waco," a new children's book.(Courtesy Photo)

The league provides resources to teachers and, this year, is also giving away a free copy of Goodnight Waco, a new children’s book written by four league members that celebrates all the things to love about the city, to one thousand Pre-K students in Waco ISD.

The authors were on hand Thursday night selling books and signing autographs for shoppers. The booth had a line the entire three hours of the event.

The Deck the Halls Market is open Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Click here for more information on the event.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The black Dodge truck seen across the area which looks identical and is even branded with the...
‘Yellowstone’ inspired truck turning heads in Central Texas
Kingsville Police Department Senior Patrolman Sherman Otto Benys Jr. died Thursday morning.
Texas police officer dies 3 days after being shot
Court documents state the woman singled out in this image is North Texas realtor Jenna Ryan.
Texas real estate agent sentenced to prison for actions during January 6 insurrection
Taqueria El Mexicano
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 11.4.21
File Photo: United Airline CRJ-550
United Airlines to suspend service at Killeen, College Station airports

Latest News

Beau Merryman (Source: Harrison County Jail)
East Texas man pleads guilty to distributing bomb-making instructions online
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is suing the Biden administration over new COVID-19...
Texas AG Ken Paxton sues Biden administration over new COVID-19 vaccination rules for big businesses
Supreme Court scrutinizes controversial Texas abortion law
Gun rights, abortion advocates partner up on Texas bill
New players join in on Texas abortion bill
New players join in on Texas abortion bill