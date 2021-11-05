Fort Hood soldiers honored for work helping Afghan refugees arriving in U.S.

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - Members of the 1st Cavalry Division returned to Fort Hood after spending more than 60 days supporting Operation Allies Welcome in Chantilly, Virginia.

Fort Hood announced earlier this year that it would be deploying troops to support army installations in West Texas, Wisconsin, Indiana, and Virginia used to house refugees from Afghanistan.

“For the past sixty days, soldiers from the 1st Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade have been supporting Operation Allies Welcome, where we helped transition our Afghan guests from Afghanistan into the United States,” said Col. Anthony Wilson with the 1st Sustainment Brigade 1st Cavalry Division.

The unit received notice they would be deploying to the Dulles International Airport with just 24 hours notice.

“The cornerstone of our formation of standards and discipline, and for the soldiers that went with me up to Dulles and be able to execute that operation, made me extremely proud. We had a no notice call on Thursday and was out the door on Friday,” said Wilson.

Members of the Wagonmasters team spent time at the Dulles Expo Center, located a short drive from Dulles International Airport, helping evacuees with things like transportation, medical care and housing before being moved on to other locations across the country.

“We got to interact with them, play with the little kids, color with them and comfort them as much as we could, because they were in a new place with people they didn’t know,” said SPC Melita Blue, 1st Cavalry Division.

“They didn’t speak our language, we didn’t speak theirs, but to be able to show them kindness and to show them that we’re here to help, even though it’s a scary situation, it’s a rush just to give them that sense of comfort.”

Soldiers from across the Army are still deployed to locations across the United States to support the Afghan refugees as they transition to life in the United States.

