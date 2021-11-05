Friday’s chilly morning temperatures are as cool as we’ll get for a while

A side effect of the return of sunshine Thursday afternoon is CHILLY temperatures Friday morning. Morning lows in the mid-to-upper 30s (with a few low 40s) are the coolest they’ve been since last Spring but that’s the bottom of the barrel as far as temperatures go. We’ll continue to warm up each and every day until next week’s cold front moves through. Highs today will warm only into the low-to-mid 60s. Yes, it’ll be a bit warmer today thanks to wall-to-wall sunshine, but we’re still going to be nearly 10° cooler than normal for this time of year. Heading out for Friday night football tonight? Bring a jacket! Temperatures around kickoff in the mid-50s should be in at least the upper 40s by the end of the game. This weekend’s weather will be wonderful too! Temperatures still start chilly near or slightly below 40° Saturday morning but should reach the mid-to-upper 60s during the afternoon. We’ll be in the low-to-mid 40s Sunday morning with low-to-mid 70s for highs late in the day. Expect sunshine from sun up to sundown and of course don’t forget to change your clocks BACKWARD one hour Saturday night when you head to bed as daylight saving time ends.

Next week’s weather will be fairly straightforward: we’re expecting warmer-than-normal morning and afternoon temperatures will some clouds returning starting on Tuesday. The increase in temperatures and the increase in cloudiness is all thanks to an arriving storm system on Veterans Day. Cold fronts seem to frequently move through around Veterans Days, often bringing cold and blustery weather or even rainy conditions. We are expecting a cold front to move through sometime during the day Thursday, but rain may not show up at all! As of now, Thursday’s cold front may arrive during the afternoon which should allow for highs to reach the mid-to-upper 70s after starting out close to 60° in the morning. Rain chances are only near 20% and may be confined only east of I-35. After the front moves through, which may actually happen on Friday if the system slows down, temperatures should dip into at least the 60s for highs. There’s some questions about the quality of the cooler air behind the front and how long it may linger. It looks like we may see a few days of below normal highs and lows, but we could also see a quick one-day shot of cooler air with a quick rebound of temperatures late next week.

