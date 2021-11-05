Advertisement

Gun rights, abortion advocates partner up on Texas bill

By Michael A. Cantu
Published: Nov. 5, 2021
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A gun rights advocacy group from California is siding with abortion rights advocates over Texas’ abortion law.

The Texas Tribune reports the group, called Firearms Policy Coalition, filed paperwork in court this week. The group says, if people can be sued for abortions that could extend to gun rights too.

Those same concerns were voiced by some of the conservatives voices on the U.S. Supreme Court earlier this week. There is now a focus from the court on how this could affect other areas, like first or second amendment rights.

“All you need to do is take out the abortion stuff, put the second amendment stuff in or gun ownership in, and you can immediately come up with unconstitutional provisions,” said Jeffrey Dixon, associate professor of political science at Texas A&M University Central Texas.

The gun rights coalition is a new, unlikely ally against Texas’ abortion law.

“And that’s why you see the odd friend-of-the-court brief filed by a second amendment organization, not supporting the State of Texas, but supporting the other side,” said Rory Ryan, Baylor law professor.

The Texas law is unique because it allows private citizens, not court officials, to sue people for providing abortions after six weeks.

“It creates a whole new template for legislation that contradicts one or more court decisions, but does so in a way that nobody can sue to block it,” said Dixon.

During oral arguments in the Supreme Court earlier this week, there were also concerns from conservative justices. Mainly, in how it can apply to other constitutional rights.

As it is now, Texas’ Senate bill stands. Another round of arguments for a separate challenge are scheduled for Dec. 1.

“If this works for Texas in an abortion case, then it works for another state in a second amendment case and another state in a restriction on the free exercise of religion,” Ryan said.

New players join in on Texas abortion bill
