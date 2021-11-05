Advertisement

Jasmine still searching for a home

By Pete Sousa
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - This week on ‘Finding a Family’ we want to give you another look at a kiddo still trying to find a home, and another look at Jasmine means another chance to see that million-dollar smile.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE: ‘Aspiring actress searches for permanent role with a family’

We first met her back in May 2021, when we had a moment to hang out with Jasmine as she got a makeover.

It was there we learned she wanted to be an actress and liked putting on makeup, ‘because it made her feel better about herself.’

But we also learned her beauty wasn’t just skin deep and that she so badly wanted a family and wrote all the time about it in her journal.

“I’ve been through like 10 journals already because I write a lot,” Jasmine told our Pete Sousa just before last summer.

The happy ending you may be able to help write for Jasmine could be full-time adoption and a permanent home.

If you have an interest in helping Jasmine find a home or getting involved in foster care or adoption call (254) 756-5571 or contact your local CPS office.

Remember, you need to be licensed to foster or adopt in Texas.

