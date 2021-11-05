Advertisement

Nice weekend, but the mornings stay chilly

By Brady Taylor
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Temperatures will once again drop quickly as we move through the evening and overnight hours. Lows tonight will dip down into the upper 30s and low 40s. Skies will be sunny throughout the day Saturday, and temperatures will rebound into the upper 60s. We will see a repeat round of chilly morning temperatures and comfortable afternoon weather on Sunday, but it will be a few degrees warmer on Sunday. Highs on Sunday will climb into the low 70s.

Next week’s weather will be fairly straightforward: we’re expecting warmer-than-normal morning and afternoon temperatures will some clouds returning starting on Tuesday. The increase in temperatures and the increase in cloudiness is all thanks to an arriving storm system on Veterans Day. Cold fronts seem to frequently move through around Veterans Days, often bringing cold and blustery weather or even rainy conditions. We are expecting a cold front to move through sometime during the day Thursday, but rain may not show up at all! As of now, Thursday’s cold front may arrive during the afternoon which should allow for highs to reach the mid-to-upper 70s after starting out close to 60° in the morning. Rain chances are only near 20% and may be confined only east of I-35. After the front moves through, which may actually happen on Friday if the system slows down, temperatures should dip into at least the 60s for highs. There’s some questions about the quality of the cooler air behind the front and how long it may linger. It looks like we may see a few days of below normal highs and lows, but we could also see a quick one-day shot of cooler air with a quick rebound of temperatures late next week.

