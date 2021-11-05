Retired lieutenant general in Killeen remembers Colin Powell as a friend

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The legacy of General Colin Powell was highlighted as he was laid to rest Friday and, for many in Killeen’s military and veteran community, it was a cause for reflection.

“I don’t think he had planned on a long-term career and all the success he had,” said retired Lt. Gen. Don Jones, who knew Powell and worked with him.

There is a sense of pride for Jones as he viewed old photos of his time with Powell, which dates back to the Vietnam War.

That is where they met and became friends.

“He often told me about problems in that point in time,” said Jones. “Racism was pretty strong in the South. He was complaining about, when he was traveling to Fort Benning, the difficulty in getting his family into a restaurant or to use the bathroom, so he was very upset over that.”

Like many others, Jones noticed Powell’s attentiveness to tasks and his sense of humor.

“People loved the guy, because he was always so fair to them,” said Jones. “And he always performed to standards way above their expectations.”

Following the Vietnam War, both men advanced in their military careers. They were even promoted to major at the same time.

They started working together more often years later when Powell was named the Pentagon’s joint chief of staff and Jones was working as the deputy assistant secretary of defense.

“He was very, very instrumental in ensuring that we did what we needed to do to defend this country and support our other allies,” said Jones.

So in a house full of memories, mostly centered around the military.

There is pride in having met and worked with a figure as historic as Powell.

“He put his whole life and effort behind his job, but he also took really good care of his family during the same process,” said Jones.

