Temple: Morning house fire leads authorities to caution public on space heaters

As cooler weather continues to roll in, more Central Texans will be turning to space heaters to stay warm. However, Temple authorities have a warning after responding to a fire Thursday morning that started from a space heater.(Alex Gibbs)
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - As cooler weather continues to roll in, more Central Texans will be turning to space heaters to stay warm. However, Temple authorities have a warning after responding to a fire Thursday morning that started from a space heater.

Malaya President and her neighbors on East Houston Avenue say they’re lucky to be alive. President’s neighbor accidentally left the space heater on overnight that caused a fire to damage their house and parts of her home.

“I remember actually being asleep and my mom was waking us up and running around saying the house was on fire,” she said.

“I came outside and there was this big fire, just right in front of my face. Our whole fence burned down, our A/C unit is broken, we have to get the whole side of the roof repaired. We also have a four-wheeler that’s burnt down.”

Thankfully, everyone got out okay and the Red Cross will help with damage expenses. However, the fire has authorities cautioning the public on using space heaters this holiday season.

“They just don’t keep any clearance around it,” said Santos Soto with the Temple Fire Department.

“A lot of times, materials this day and age are much more flammable these days and if you get them too close, they could ignite and start a fire.”

Shawn Kelley, manager of facilities, safety and support services at Texas A&M Central Texas, says space heaters are also known to catch fire if they’re not plugged into a wall.

“When you plug in a space heater, whether it be at home, school, work, wherever you are, you don’t plug it in to anything except the wall,” he said.

“Never use an extension cord or power strip. What happened with this it was around a room, plugged into a surge protector, and then plugged into a space heater. Once I got to see it for myself, it had completely melted and could’ve sparked a fire at any moment.”

Some other safety tips include not using the heater while you’re asleep. Pets and small children should also be kept away from them.

While Malaya says she’s blessed that everyone survived the fire, not following these tips could lead to a horrible outcome.

“It could’ve damaged her house or mine even more,” she said.

“We’re truly blessed and she still has half her house covered where she can still get stuff that she needs.”

