Advertisement

Waco crews respond to early-morning vehicle crash

Dodge Charger loses control hits trees and two other parked vehicles
Dodge Charger loses control hits trees and two other parked vehicles(Clint Webb)
By Arlett Ramirez
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 3:13 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Crews responded to a car crash on the 2900 block of Lake Shore Drive early Friday morning.

Crews received a call around midnight about a loud boom in the area.

The driver of a Dodge Charger fell asleep behind the wheel, ran off the road and through some trees, police said.

It slammed into a parked van that was pushed into another car, police add.

The driver had minor injuries.

No one was inside the van or third car at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The black Dodge truck seen across the area which looks identical and is even branded with the...
‘Yellowstone’ inspired truck turning heads in Central Texas
Court documents state the woman singled out in this image is North Texas realtor Jenna Ryan.
Texas real estate agent sentenced to prison for actions during January 6 insurrection
Kingsville Police Department Senior Patrolman Sherman Otto Benys Jr. died Thursday morning.
Texas police officer dies 3 days after being shot
It happened after Tori Jensen's application for a religious exemption for a required COVID-19...
Unvaccinated nurse posts Instagram video of her being escorted from hospital
File Photo: United Airline CRJ-550
United Airlines to suspend service at Killeen, College Station airports

Latest News

As cooler weather continues to roll in, more Central Texans will be turning to space heaters to...
Temple: Morning house fire leads authorities to caution public on space heaters
RRC 11.4.21
Central Texas Restaurant Report Card: 11.4.21
Infusion center in Milam County
New COVID-19 antibody infusion center opens in Central Texas
Rising need for food in Central Texas
Rising need for food in Waco