Waco crews respond to early-morning vehicle crash

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Crews responded to a car crash on the 2900 block of Lake Shore Drive early Friday morning.

Crews received a call around midnight about a loud boom in the area.

The driver of a Dodge Charger fell asleep behind the wheel, ran off the road and through some trees, police said.

It slammed into a parked van that was pushed into another car, police add.

The driver had minor injuries.

No one was inside the van or third car at the time of the crash.

