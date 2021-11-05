Waco families line up to get their children vaccinated against COVID-19

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Children five to eleven years old are now able to be vaccinated against COVID-19, and McLennan County Health District got things started in Waco Friday.

“We weren’t sure if Waco would get them right away so we are just super excited for Waco,” Macia Bayer, a mom of four, said.

“We are just excited that this means going forward to get back to some sort of normalcy.”

Bayer says she’s been waiting for this day to get her children vaccinated because all three of her children under the age of 12 are at higher risk.

“My daughter is a cancer survivor and has epilepsy and autoimmune issues,” Bayer said.

“My son has congenital heart disease and my other son has an autoimmune condition so they are all super high risk for COVID.”

They were able to get in the door and out within a matter of minutes.

Bayer said she’s thankful that her family can be protected, but also those around them are choosing to as well.

“I’m really surprised, there were a lot of people in there,” Bayer said.

“So far the responses I have seen from people online is they aren’t getting them so I wasn’t expecting a crowd, but there was a crowd, line out the door, and lots of kids ready to get their shot.”

This is a special treat for the Bayer family just in time for the holidays.

“For them, it means that they get to have Thanksgiving with the family this year so they are very excited.”

The vaccine for children ages 5-11will also be available at two mobile clinics this weekend: Saturday at the China Spring Intermediate School (4001 Flat Rock Rd) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Sunday at the First United Methodist Church (4901 Cobbs Dr) from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

