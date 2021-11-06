Advertisement

Copperas Cove: Community and VFW host Veterans Day Parade

By Alex Gibbs
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - While Veterans Day is next week, Copperas Cove and VFW Post 8577 honored our nation’s heroes Saturday with their annual Veterans Day parade.

The event saw support from local boy and girl scout troops, the local high school band and cheerleader as well as first responders.

Last year, organizers had to make the tough decision to cancel the parade due to COVID, and add they’re happy to see the community’s veterans celebrated once again.

“Just with it being cancelled last year, a lot of people were looking forward to it,” said Daren Stewart, manager and adjutant of the VFW post.

“They always look forward to it every year because it’s been done for so many years. It’s one of our ways to honor veterans whether they’re here or not. This is our way to get out into the community instead of people coming to the VFW.”

Stewart adds that he looks forward to continuing the parade, without any cancellations, for many years to come.

