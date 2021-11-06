Riesel police officer shot; suspects in custody

RIESEL, Texas (KWTX) - A Riesel Police officer was able to take two suspects into custody after he was shot in the arm during a traffic stop Saturday.

The shooting was reported at about 5 p.m. in the area of Broadway and FM 1860.

Police said the officer pulled over the driver of a vehicle driving at more than 100 miles per hour in a 60 mph zone.

During the traffic stop, one of the suspects in the vehicle fired a round at the officer, striking him in the elbow.

The officer was able to take the suspects into custody and immediately called for backup.

The officer is receiving medical treatment at an area hospital.

This is a developing story. No further information is available at this time.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.