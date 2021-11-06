Advertisement

Temple: Rucks on Main Veterans Day ruck march draws dozens

The city of Temple hosted their Rucks on Main Veterans Day ruck march on Saturday morning.
The city of Temple hosted their Rucks on Main Veterans Day ruck march on Saturday morning.(Courtesy Photo)
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The city of Temple hosted their Rucks on Main Veterans Day ruck march on Saturday morning.

There, veterans, active-duty soldiers and families marched 6 miles with rucks on their backs for a loved one that served in the armed forces.

Participants filled their ruck sack with canned goods and food to be donated to families in need this holiday season.

Organizers say while donations have been down in the last few years, it’s still great to see so many give back while honoring our nation’s heroes.

“Rain or shine, we’re here,” said Wes Albanese, president of Rucks on Main.

“It means a lot to host these events for our military personnel and veterans in the community. We just want them to have something to do and be able to come out to have the day together with each other, share stories and walk six miles together.”

Overall, the event was able to raise more than 4,000 pounds of food for families in need. That’s more than double of what was raised at last year’s march.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Falls County Sheriff’s Office on Friday arrested and booked Alyce Everton into the Falls...
Central Texas woman accused of abandoning puppy she was trying to rehome on Facebook
Taqueria El Mexicano
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 11.4.21
From top left clockwise: Nolen Dykes, Brittany Dykes, Bradlee Allen Scott, Joel Alan Gilmore...
Child wandering highway leads to arrest of 5, seizure of meth
Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5,...
Crowd surge kills at least 8 at Houston music festival
Dodge Charger loses control hits trees and two other parked vehicles
Waco crews respond to early-morning vehicle crash

Latest News

While Veterans Day is next week, Copperas Cove and VFW Post 8577 honored our nation’s heroes...
Copperas Cove: Community and VFW host Veterans Day Parade
FastCast
Brady's Saturday FastCast
Retired Lt. Gen Don Jones points to Colin Powell where they are both pictured together.
Retired lieutenant general in Killeen remembers Colin Powell as a friend
Vaccine for kids 5 to 11 offer in Waco.
Waco families line up to get their children vaccinated against COVID-19