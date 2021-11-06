Temple: Rucks on Main Veterans Day ruck march draws dozens

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The city of Temple hosted their Rucks on Main Veterans Day ruck march on Saturday morning.

There, veterans, active-duty soldiers and families marched 6 miles with rucks on their backs for a loved one that served in the armed forces.

Participants filled their ruck sack with canned goods and food to be donated to families in need this holiday season.

Organizers say while donations have been down in the last few years, it’s still great to see so many give back while honoring our nation’s heroes.

“Rain or shine, we’re here,” said Wes Albanese, president of Rucks on Main.

“It means a lot to host these events for our military personnel and veterans in the community. We just want them to have something to do and be able to come out to have the day together with each other, share stories and walk six miles together.”

Overall, the event was able to raise more than 4,000 pounds of food for families in need. That’s more than double of what was raised at last year’s march.

