We’ve Had Some Cool Days But Normal Highs Are Coming Back!

We stay nice and cool this evening with temperatures in the mid 50′s after sunset. Clear skies and light winds bring chilly temperatures Sunday morning in the low to mid 40′s. We warm up a good amount for your Sunday with highs back to normal in the low to mid 70′s. Highs stay warm in the mid to upper 70′s going into the work week, getting to around 80° on Wednesday before our next cold front moves in.

Not much rain is expected with this front, and most of it will move through during the overnight going into Thursday morning. The front brings highs back down to the low to mid 70′s for Veterans Day with lots of sunshine, before cooling back to the mid to upper 60′s going into next weekend.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.