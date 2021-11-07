Nice Weather To Start The Week with A Cold Front Heading Into Veterans Day

Another nice evening is in store for us with temperatures dipping to the mid 50′s after sunset. We’ll cool to the low 50′s as we head into the overnight, with morning lows around 50°. Sunshine dominates again for Monday, with highs getting into the mid 70′s during the afternoon. We’ll have a similar setup on Tuesday with just a few more clouds going through the day.

Wednesday we’ll see the cloud cover increase going into the evening as our next cold front will be approaching the area. It arrives during the overnight going into Thursday morning, with only a few showers expected. The main thing the front does is keep our temperatures in check, with highs going from the upper 70′s on Wednesday back down to the mid 60′s by Friday afternoon. We’ll keep the 60′s to start next weekend, getting back into the 70′s as we head into the following week.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.