No. 10 Baylor VB Takes Down No. 1 Texas

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - No. 10 Baylor volleyball upset No. 1 Texas on Saturday night in the Ferrell Center, taking the match 3-1.

The Bears (14-5, 8-2) handed the Longhorns (18-1, 9-1) their first loss of the season after going four sets with UT, 25-23, 18-25, 25-20, 32-30.

In front of the largest crowd of the season, BU found their stride. After falling to Texas in the first match on November 5, Baylor learned their lesson, made adjustments, and came back on top.

Yossiana Pressley returned to the limelight as she recorded 24 kills on 53 attempts for a hitting percentage just above .300. She is one step closer to passing former volleyball standout Elisha Polk on the all-time career kills list, needing just 11 after Saturday’s performance. Pressley was the only Bear to record double-digit kills in the second match with Texas.

Hannah Sedwick recorded a double-double with 41 assists and 13 digs. Avery Skinner also had 13 digs on the night, while Shanel Bramschreiber and Lauren Briseño each had 10.

