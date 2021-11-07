Salado: Local golf tournament helps museum preserve community history

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Salado community hosted their 2nd annual pioneer classic hickory golf tournament Sunday afternoon.

Most people don’t think of bagpipes and other Scottish traditions when it comes to golf, but for Dave Swarthout, Executive Director for the Salado Museum and College Park, it’s monumental.

The museum has many artifacts about the town’s Scottish heritage and the creation of golf in Scottland.

“It’s like we’re just one big happy family here,” he said.

Unfortunately, that happy family was in danger of losing the museum as it was barely scraping by financially during the COVID pandemic.

“It’s huge because our museum is a non-profit organization and the only way we get any funding is through private donations and events like this,” Swarthout said.

With that in mind Swarthout and William Reed came up with a plan to start a golf tournament and fundraiser of their own, complete with a raffle, participants wearing Scottish socks and clothes, and of course playing a few holes.

“With the Salado area being established by Scottish immigrants, it lends right into that history,” Reed said.

“What I like about it is being able to help a great charitable event and preserve the history at the same time.”

Overall, the event was able to raise more than $6,000 both last year and this year. Swarthout says while earning the money is a great feeling, being able to save the town’s history for generations to come is more like a hole in one.

“It’s so unique,” he said.

“We joke with some of the new players and say once you start playing, you’re hooked. They admitted that they can’t wait until next year to come back.”

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.