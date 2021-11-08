Advertisement

Authorities arrest suspect in deadly Halloween shooting in Killeen

On Wednesday, November 3, 2021, the case was presented to the Bell County District Attorney’s Office and on Thursday, November 4, 2021, a complaint for Murder was returned charging, 43-year-old Perry Tyshawn Davis, with Murder.(Bell County Jail)
By Eric Franklin
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 2:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - U.S. marshals and Killeen police officers on Friday, November 5, arrested Perry Tyshawn Davis, 43, a man wanted for murder in connection to the Halloween shooting death of Jhirmack Wartell Brown.

An arrest warrant charging murder was issued against Davis on November 3. The suspect was located in the 1300 block of Powder River Drive and taken into custody without incident a couple of days later, police said.

Killeen police officers were called just after 2:30 a.m. Sunday, October 31, to the 1200 block Middleton Street because of a shooting. Officers arrived to find Brown, 39, suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives with the Killeen Police Department Homicide Unit learned Davis and Brown were involved in a verbal altercation, when Davis displayed a handgun and fired a round at Brown. The victim then pulled a handgun and discharged it towards Davis, striking him.

Davis was taken to a hospital in Temple after the shooting. He was arrested days after his release.

