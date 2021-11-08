Central Texas business supports breast cancer patients

Copperas Cove, Texas (KWTX) - Homebase Lumber wrote a check worth more than $3,000 to Pink Warrior Angels of Texas during a block party that was part of a partnership during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Pink Warrior Angels of Texas was started after its founder was diagnosed with breast cancer several years ago to connect “Angels” and “Warriors” - or women who had gone through breast cancer with those who were currently fighting breast cancer.

“There’s so many things that are happening and going on when someone’s going through treatment. So, you know, it’s just just great to send the little thing of flowers or a card with some love and a smile,” said Julie Moser, the founder of Pink Warrior Angels of Texas.

The organization has since shifted to encompass all cancer diagnoses and survivors and raises money to assist with different financial needs and provide scholarships.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.