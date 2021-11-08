Central Texas child sex offender pleads guilty before trial, sentenced to 45-plus years

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A child sex offender in LImestone County has been sentenced to more than 45-years in prison.

Robert White Jr., 56, was supposed to go to trial Monday, however, last week he pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual assault of a child and two counts of indecency with a child by contact.

He received a 45-year sentence on the assault charge and 20-year sentences on each of the indecency charges, however, all the charges will be served concurrently and White will not be eligible for parole for at least 22 years, according to prosecutors.

The charges stem from a case in Aug. 2018 where video evidence showed White sexually abusing a child under 14 who he met through “family connections”, according to a press release which said Waco PD started off the case then turned it over to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Dept. because the offense happened there.

County Attorney Roy DeFriend is praising the teamwork between the two agencies.

“I’d like to thank the victim and her mother for their courage in coming forward and law enforcement for working diligently on the case with our office,” said DeFriend. “Mr. White won’t be able to harm any more children.”

