Advertisement

Central Texas child sex offender pleads guilty before trial, sentenced to 45-plus years

By Rissa Shaw
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 1:04 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A child sex offender in LImestone County has been sentenced to more than 45-years in prison.

Robert White Jr., 56, was supposed to go to trial Monday, however, last week he pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual assault of a child and two counts of indecency with a child by contact.

He received a 45-year sentence on the assault charge and 20-year sentences on each of the indecency charges, however, all the charges will be served concurrently and White will not be eligible for parole for at least 22 years, according to prosecutors.

The charges stem from a case in Aug. 2018 where video evidence showed White sexually abusing a child under 14 who he met through “family connections”, according to a press release which said Waco PD started off the case then turned it over to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Dept. because the offense happened there.

County Attorney Roy DeFriend is praising the teamwork between the two agencies.

“I’d like to thank the victim and her mother for their courage in coming forward and law enforcement for working diligently on the case with our office,” said DeFriend. “Mr. White won’t be able to harm any more children.”

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Riesel Police officer was shot Saturday during a traffic stop.
Riesel police officer shot; suspects in custody
The Falls County Sheriff’s Office on Friday arrested and booked Alyce Everton into the Falls...
Central Texas woman accused of abandoning puppy she was trying to rehome on Facebook
Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5,...
Crowd surge kills at least 8 at Houston music festival
James Herbert Brick, 61, was arrested in Laurel County, North Carolina.
Sheriff: 16-year-old girl rescued in Kentucky after using hand gestures from TikTok
From top left clockwise: Nolen Dykes, Brittany Dykes, Bradlee Allen Scott, Joel Alan Gilmore...
Child wandering highway leads to arrest of 5, seizure of meth

Latest News

Big hats and lace gloves were out in force in Temple on Sunday for a Centennial Tea Party in...
Temple: Church group celebrates 100 years of service with tea party
Abrielle, 7, raised money to donate to first-responders in West and presented them with checks...
The heroes hero: Girl donates money she earned to local first-responders
A Riesel Police officer was injured Saturday during a traffic stop.
Shooting where local officer was hit during traffic stop likely accidental
The Salado community hosted their 2nd annual pioneer classic hickory golf tournament Sunday...
Salado: Local golf tournament helps museum preserve community history