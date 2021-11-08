Central Texas officer injured attempting to capture burglary suspects

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - An officer with the Temple Police Department was taken to the hospital Sunday after trying to stop burglaries in progress.

According to a spokesman for TPD, the officer saw several people breaking into vehicles in the area of Sugar Brook Dr. and E. Cedar Crest Ln. around 5:15 a.m. in the Windmill Farms neighborhood.

When the officer tried to stop the suspects, officials say the officer was pushed out of an SUV as the suspects drove off.

The officer was transported to Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Temple.

Officials say he suffered from road rash.

The case is under investigation.

