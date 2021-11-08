Advertisement

The heroes hero: Girl donates money she earned to local first-responders

By Rissa Shaw
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 12:27 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A second grader has raised almost $1,800 for first-responders in West.

Abrielle, 7, presented checks to the West Police Dept., the West Volunteer Fire Dept., and West EMS at West City Hall Friday.

She decided to bake cookies and paint rocks to sell after she learned about charities in school.

Her goal was $100, but she well surpassed it, earning about $1,787 in sales and donations.

”It’s amazing to think that a seven-year-old girl in the second grade came up with the idea, all on her own, to raise money for the first-responders in her community who she looks up to...and we look up to her for the fact that she’s put forth that effort,” said Darryl Barton, Chief of Police for the City of West.

Barton said the money donated to West PD will go towards their community-policing efforts.

Abrielle received a challenge coin and an West PD patch to take to school on Monday and show off.

Apparently she has no intentions of stopping her fundraising efforts either and wants to continue to contribute back to the community.

