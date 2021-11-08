Home for the Holidays: Central Texas college students build doghouses using scrap material

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Humane Society of Central Texas is helping more dogs get homes for the holidays by asking you to build doghouses from scrap material and put them on the auction block.

The money raised from the “Home for the Holidays” auction, in which the doghouses will be sold, will help keep more animals alive, healthy and thriving, organizers said.

“All the money and proceeds go directly into what we call Community Cares Fund, which pays for a family in need that has veterinary bills they may not be able to pay for, fencing repairs you might need, food for their animals,” said Mike Gray, the Humane Society’s community and brand manager.

“Everything to help animals that are in the community comes directly out of our Community Cares Fund, so everything raised from this event will go directly into that.”

The Humane Society of Central Texas provides adoption, rescue and foster opportunities for homeless animals.

It takes an estimated 4,000 animals annually and has attained a no kill status, which means that at least 90 percent of animals that come into the shelter leave alive with new homes.

Organizers are asking those who participate in the event to use scrap material, which they say means more than meets the eye.

“The cool thing about it is these doghouses are made out of scrap lumber and so scrap lumber is lumber that people just throw out because people don’t think it’s good anymore,” Gray said.

“That’s how the dogs are in the shelter. All these dogs here are viewed as scrap lumber, scrap dogs, just thrown out. They’re not good enough. They’re this or that and they end up coming here, but they’re all wonderful dogs and that’s how all these doghouses will be - beautiful dog houses built out of scrap.”

Several local businesses have already agreed to help, including Midway High School, Girl Scouts of Waco, Home Depot and Harp Design Co.

Texas State Technical College students are working hard on the construction of the doghouses.

Greg McNew, a building construction instructor at TSTC, is helping supervise a group of volunteers and said he’s thankful to be able to teach while also helping a good cause.

“The doghouses we started on just a couple of weeks ago and the student are, basically, in the process of learning how to use stationary power tools and so we thought this would be a great opportunity for them to learn this as well as doing something great for the Humane Society,” McNew said.

“We were able to reuse some lumber and some siding that we weren’t going to use later on. So, we were able to take something we weren’t going to use and use it for a good cause.”

Home for the Holidays will be Saturday, Nov. 20, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Brotherwell Brewing.

You can contact the Humane Society of Central Texas for more information at 254-754-1454.

