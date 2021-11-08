Advertisement

NBA champ Milwaukee Bucks visit White House

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) celebrates with the MVP trophy, as teammates...
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) celebrates with the MVP trophy, as teammates hold the championship trophy, after defeating the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in Milwaukee. The Bucks won 105-98.(AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
(Gray News) - The NBA championship team will be honored Monday at the White House for the first time since 2016, when the Milwaukee Bucks visit.

The Bucks beat the Phoenix Suns four games to two in the best-of-7 NBA Finals.

Star player and Finals MVP Giannis Antentokounmpo posted to Instagram a video of him practicing his introduction to President Joe Biden.

Biden tweeted on the @POTUS account, “I’m looking forward to celebrating their 2021 NBA Championship and their work off the court to move our nation forward.”

The last NBA champ to visit came in 2016, when the LeBron James-led Cleveland Cavaliers were honored Nov. 10 that year.

