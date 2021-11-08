Potentially three cold fronts could swing through over the next seven days

We’re all looking forward to the return of Veterans Day parades this year in Central Texas and the weather will thankfully cooperate, but here in the weather department, we’re also looking forward to a parade of cold fronts that’ll swing through over the next seven days. Realistically, it’ll only be the first front, arriving Wednesday night into early Thursday, that’ll have the biggest impact on our area. Until that front arrives, we’re expecting an increase in humidity, an increase in temperatures, and even an increase in cloudiness. Morning fog will be present through about 9 AM for cities and towns near and east of I-35. Visibility could drop below a mile at times so take care on the roads this morning. Skies will stay mostly clear outside of the early morning fog with clear skies boosting morning temperatures in the upper 40s and 50s into the low-to-mid 70s late this afternoon. Although highs should be slightly warmer than normal, it’ll be a comfortable day. Temperatures will be warmer tomorrow morning in the upper 50s thanks to a return of widespread cloudiness. Expect more clouds than sunshine Tuesday with highs again reaching the mid-70s. We’ll have partly cloudy skies again on Wednesday with breezy south winds and morning lows near 60° warming into the upper 70s late in the day.

The first of three cold fronts should move through Wednesday night into early Thursday. Despite a decent amount of moisture in the atmosphere, the energy with the mid-week front should be well away from our area. We’ll have a 20% to 30% chance of rain Wednesday night to about daybreak Thursday near and mainly east of I-35. Sure, there could be some rumbles of thunder with the front moving through, but severe weather is not anticipated. Lower humidity and lower temperatures should make for a pleasant Veterans Day and outside of lingering isolated rain near I-45 through mid-morning, Veterans Day parades should go off without a hitch. The only issue may be breezy north winds gusting to near 25 MPH at times. Morning temperatures in the low 50s will warm steadily with mostly clear skies returning into the upper 60s for some and low 70s for most. Temperatures will drop into the mid-40s Friday morning with south winds briefly returning, but north winds quickly return Friday afternoon as a weak front arrives. Friday’s front should reinforce the drier and cooler air in place and we should see highs drop into the mid-to-upper 60s Friday with mid-60s returning Saturday. We’re evening expecting upper 30s to return Saturday morning. South winds should return again late Saturday into Sunday boosting temperatures back into the low 70s but a third front with a modest north wind shift should drop temperatures back into the upper 60s and low 70s for the beginning of next week. Another storm system could move through late next week, potentially Wednesday or Thursday and another drop in temperatures could be around.

