Report: Baylor associate coach Joey McGuire to be named Texas Tech’s next head coach

Joey McGuire
Joey McGuire(KWTX)
By Darby Brown
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 8:09 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor associate head coach Joey McGuire is reportedly expected to be named Texas Tech’s next head football coach.

The news was first reported by the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal. Pete Thamel with Yahoo Sports reports that Texas Tech should make the announcement Monday, November 8.

Joey McGuire has been on the Baylor staff for the last five seasons. Prior to coming to Baylor, he led Cedar Hill to three UIL state championships.

Baylor plays Texas Tech on November 27 in Waco.

