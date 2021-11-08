Shooting where local officer was hit during traffic stop likely accidental

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A shooting involving a Riesel police officer who was hit in the arm during a traffic stop may have been accidental, according to multiple sources close to the investigation.

After 5p.m. Saturday, an officer with the Riesel Police Dept. struck in the arm during a traffic stop near Broadway and FM 1860.

According to RPD Chief Danny Krumnow, his officer pulled over a vehicle for going 100 miles an hour in a 60 zone, and when his officer made contact with the driver he believed there were illegal drugs in the vehicle.

As the officer went to remove the two occupants, Krumnow says a shot rang out and his officer was struck.

Multiple law enforcement sources with direct knowledge of the situation said the passengers in the vehicle were trying to stash a gun in the backseat when the firearm discharged, sending a bullet through the door, and shrapnel hit the officer on the arm.

The officer was able to call for backup and hold the suspects until other officers arrived.

“I was first on the scene, but the officer already had the two occupants out and under arrest, and it’s not believed that the officer fired any rounds at all, it was all the occupants of the vehicle,” Krumnow told KWTX Saturday night. “My officer is a Marine, very exceptional officer, so he doesn’t lose his head, he was able to get them out and get them under arrest and I arrived just as he was putting the last one in the police car.”

The Chief asked for the Texas Rangers to handle the investigation.

Game Wardens, McLennan County Sheriff’s deputies and DPS Troopers also responded to the scene.

The injured officer was taken to the hospital but was okay.

No word on the identities of the suspects.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.