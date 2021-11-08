Slight chance for rain with mid-week cold front

We will see increasing clouds tonight and into Tuesday morning, and that will lead to a mild start to your Tuesday. Our normal low for this time of year is around 48°, but we will only drop down into the mid-to-upper 50s tonight. The clouds will slowly dissipate throughout the afternoon. It should be another pleasant day for your Tuesday, with highs in the mid-70s. Our next cold front is set to move in late on Wednesday. A few showers are possible late Wednesday/ early Thursday, but the overall potential looks slim for most of Central Texas. The rain should push out very early on Thursday, so overall Veterans Day will be rain-free & nice.

Wednesday’s front will be the first of three cold fronts that could move through our area over the next week. The second cold front looks to arrive Friday, and the third front looks to arrive on Sunday. None of these front look to be overly strong, but they will push in some cooler than normal temperatures that will last through the weekend and early next week.

