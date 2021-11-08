Advertisement

Slight chance for rain with mid-week cold front

By Brady Taylor
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We will see increasing clouds tonight and into Tuesday morning, and that will lead to a mild start to your Tuesday. Our normal low for this time of year is around 48°, but we will only drop down into the mid-to-upper 50s tonight. The clouds will slowly dissipate throughout the afternoon. It should be another pleasant day for your Tuesday, with highs in the mid-70s. Our next cold front is set to move in late on Wednesday. A few showers are possible late Wednesday/ early Thursday, but the overall potential looks slim for most of Central Texas. The rain should push out very early on Thursday, so overall Veterans Day will be rain-free & nice.

Wednesday’s front will be the first of three cold fronts that could move through our area over the next week. The second cold front looks to arrive Friday, and the third front looks to arrive on Sunday. None of these front look to be overly strong, but they will push in some cooler than normal temperatures that will last through the weekend and early next week.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

News 10 confirmed Lamar Wright III is one of the suspects involved in the case.
Shooting where Riesel officer was hit during traffic stop likely accidental
A Riesel Police officer was shot Saturday during a traffic stop.
Riesel police officer shot; suspects in custody
Robert White Jr., 56, was scheduled to go to trial Monday, however, last week he pleaded guilty...
Central Texas child sex offender pleads guilty before trial, sentenced to 45-plus years
The Falls County Sheriff’s Office on Friday arrested and booked Alyce Everton into the Falls...
Central Texas woman accused of abandoning puppy she was trying to rehome on Facebook
Grocery, convenience stores facing beer shortage
Texans can now legally buy alcohol before noon on Sundays

Latest News

FastCast
Brady's Monday Evening FastCast
KWTX Fastcast Images
Potentially three cold fronts could swing through over the next seven days
Sean's Monday Fastcast
FastCast
Nice Weather To Start The Week with A Cold Front Heading Into Veterans Day