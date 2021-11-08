Advertisement

Temple mother, daughter earn degrees and walk the stage together

Temple residents Virginia Longoria, 48, and her daughter, Selena, 24.
By Megan Vanselow
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Bell County residents Virginia Longoria, 48, and her daughter, Selena, 24, walked across the stage together this weekend to receive their hard-earned diplomas from Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU), earning bachelor’s degrees online in business administration and human services, respectively.

The mother-daughter duo, who describe themselves as best friends, supported each other along the way and say they couldn’t have done this without the other.

Selena enrolled first, inspiring her mom to pursue her own degree.

“She’s my inspiration. It was a lot of motivating each other to get to this end point,” Virginia said. “When I saw my daughter doing I thought well I could do it too and that’s what led me here.”

Selena worked at Mac Haik Dodge in Temple while earning her degree, she says her goal is to open a children’s counseling practice.

“I care a lot about children and families and I want to be a support for them,” Selena said.

“Crossing the stage together is a dream come true, I mean who does it with their daughter? It definitely feels like a dream,” Virginia added.

