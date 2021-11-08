Advertisement

Texas drivers reach grim milestone, TxDOT working to end the streak

It's been 21 years since the last time there was a day without a fatal crash in Texas, and...
It's been 21 years since the last time there was a day without a fatal crash in Texas, and TxDOT is pushing for change.(Courtesy TxDOT)
By Hannah Hall
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 6:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - It’s been 21 years since the last time there was a day without a fatal crash in Texas, and TxDOT is pushing for change.

While TxDOT is working to make the roads safer through updates and construction, it’s also working to educate the public with its #EndTheStreakTX campaign.

Since Nov. 7, 2000, TxDOT said more than 75,000 people have died in preventable, fatal crashes, caused by things like speeding, drunk driving and distracted driving.

Texas DPS spokesperson Sgt. Ryan Howard said those are issues in Central Texas as well.

“When it’s raining, we see a whole lot of fatal crashes that occurred due to unsafe speed,” Sgt. Howard said. “So slowing down the c seatbelt, and we see impaired driving, whether it’s drugs, prescription pills, or alcohol.”

Through the #EndTheStreakTX campaign, TxDOT is bringing awareness to unsafe driving habits and the impact of them with stories of people affected by crashes on social media and reminders along the side of the road. Tex-dot is working to bring awareness to the problem

Sgt. Howard said the deaths are something troopers are working to end as well, through enforcement and education, but it’s something they can’t do alone.

“Don’t put yourself at risk by driving fatigued, by driving intoxicated, by being distracted by driving, by rushing to get to where you have to get to and just driving recklessly, in and out of traffic,” Sgt. Howard said. “Just don’t put yourself at risk.”

Heading into the holiday season, more people are expected to be traveling, and Sgt. Howard said you can expect to see more troopers out looking for issues like speeding, drunk driving and seatbelts during that time.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Riesel Police officer was shot Saturday during a traffic stop.
Riesel police officer shot; suspects in custody
A Riesel Police officer was injured Saturday during a traffic stop.
Shooting where local officer was hit during traffic stop likely accidental
Grocery, convenience stores facing beer shortage
Texans can now legally buy alcohol before noon on Sundays
United Airlines has announced it will halt service to the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport....
United’s pull out from Killeen could cause travel price jump
The Falls County Sheriff’s Office on Friday arrested and booked Alyce Everton into the Falls...
Central Texas woman accused of abandoning puppy she was trying to rehome on Facebook

Latest News

Robert White Jr., 56, was scheduled to go to trial Monday, however, last week he pleaded guilty...
Central Texas child sex offender pleads guilty before trial, sentenced to 45-plus years
Big hats and lace gloves were out in force in Temple on Sunday for a Centennial Tea Party in...
Temple: Church group celebrates 100 years of service with tea party
Abrielle, 7, raised money to donate to first-responders in West and presented them with checks...
The heroes hero: Girl donates money she earned to local first-responders
A Riesel Police officer was injured Saturday during a traffic stop.
Shooting where local officer was hit during traffic stop likely accidental