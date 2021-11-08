Woman’s condition unknown after wreck in Killeen Monday morning

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Police are investigating a single-vehicle wreck that injured a woman Monday morning.

The crash was reported shortly before 10:30 a.m. in the 2700 block of S. WS Young Drive.

Officers learned the woman driving a white sedan veered off the roadway, struck a concrete slab and crashed into an embankment.

The woman was transported to Baylor Scott and White. Her condition was unknown Monday afternoon.

This article will be updated as soon as we learn more about the wreck and the driver.

Wreck in the 2700 block of S. WS Young Drive in Killeen, Texas (Eric Franklin)

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.