Advertisement

Woman’s condition unknown after wreck in Killeen Monday morning

Police are investigating a single-vehicle wreck that injured a woman Monday morning.
Police are investigating a single-vehicle wreck that injured a woman Monday morning.(Eric Franklin)
By Eric Franklin
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Police are investigating a single-vehicle wreck that injured a woman Monday morning.

The crash was reported shortly before 10:30 a.m. in the 2700 block of S. WS Young Drive.

Officers learned the woman driving a white sedan veered off the roadway, struck a concrete slab and crashed into an embankment.

The woman was transported to Baylor Scott and White. Her condition was unknown Monday afternoon.

This article will be updated as soon as we learn more about the wreck and the driver.

Wreck in the 2700 block of S. WS Young Drive in Killeen, Texas
Wreck in the 2700 block of S. WS Young Drive in Killeen, Texas(Eric Franklin)

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

News 10 confirmed Lamar Wright III is one of the suspects involved in the case.
Shooting where Riesel officer was hit during traffic stop likely accidental
A Riesel Police officer was shot Saturday during a traffic stop.
Riesel police officer shot; suspects in custody
Robert White Jr., 56, was scheduled to go to trial Monday, however, last week he pleaded guilty...
Central Texas child sex offender pleads guilty before trial, sentenced to 45-plus years
The Falls County Sheriff’s Office on Friday arrested and booked Alyce Everton into the Falls...
Central Texas woman accused of abandoning puppy she was trying to rehome on Facebook
Grocery, convenience stores facing beer shortage
Texans can now legally buy alcohol before noon on Sundays

Latest News

File Photo
Central Texas officer injured attempting to capture burglary suspects
FastCast
Brady's Monday Evening FastCast
On Wednesday, November 3, 2021, the case was presented to the Bell County District Attorney’s...
Authorities arrest suspect in deadly Halloween shooting in Killeen
Crime Stoppers searching for man who is wanted for indecency with a child by sexual contact
Man wanted on indecency with a child by sexual contact charges in Brazos County